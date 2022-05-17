Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Shares Up 8.4%

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.33 and last traded at $6.21. Approximately 5,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 452,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

CTOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source to $11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.41.

Custom Truck One Source ( NYSE:CTOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $356.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $14,916,959.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTOS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

