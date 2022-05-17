Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Shares Up 8.4%

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.33 and last traded at $6.21. Approximately 5,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 452,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.
CTOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source to $11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.41.
In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $14,916,959.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTOS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Custom Truck One Source Company Profile (NYSE:CTOS)
Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.
