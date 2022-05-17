CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CV Sciences had a negative return on equity of 169.87% and a negative net margin of 77.58%.

OTCMKTS CVSI traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,345. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.18. CV Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CV Sciences in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets plant-based dietary supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the PlusCBD, ProCBD, HappyLane, CV Acute, CV Defense, and PlusCBD Pet brand names in various health care sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and pet products.

