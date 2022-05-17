CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Cut to $168.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CYBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.72.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $130.15 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.16.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

