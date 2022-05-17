CyberVein Market Cap Reaches $1.72 Million (CVT)

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One CyberVein coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberVein has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $49,699.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CyberVein has traded down 31.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CyberVein Profile

CyberVein (CVT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 coins and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 coins. The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org . The Reddit community for CyberVein is https://reddit.com/r/CyberVeinOfficial . CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberVein's big-data solution is based on the PISR (private, interlink, secure, robust) distributed database, database operations are stored on CyberVein blockchain network which runs on a Proof-of-Contribution (PoC) consensus mechanism. The solution is focusing on enterprise-level “blockchain + big-data” customized services. CVT is the native utility token that is used for: Storage payment: The data owner pays the corresponding storage fee based on the file size and bandwidth consumed in such a process.Computing power payment: Payments from user to owner for usage, and remuneration for software developers is going to be exclusively conducted in CVT.Data exchange: On CyberVein's federated learning platform, the data acquirer trades the data at a price contracted between the two parties for distributed modeling applications.CROSS NFT issuance payment: Dapp businesses are obligated to pay for Storage and Data Exchange in light of network resources occupied, and may set up CyberVein token as a means of payment to issue NFT or conduct business in accordance to their desired business model. “

CyberVein Coin Trading

