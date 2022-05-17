Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) is Rovida Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Rovida Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,996,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,125 shares during the period. Dada Nexus comprises approximately 4.1% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rovida Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.99% of Dada Nexus worth $91,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth about $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 13.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 20,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,744 shares during the period. 24.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DADA traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $6.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,091,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,515. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.15%. The business had revenue of $317.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DADA shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.48.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

