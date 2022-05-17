Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Lessened by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,930,000 after purchasing an additional 40,857 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Danaher by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd increased its position in Danaher by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,798,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 500,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,906,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Danaher by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.14.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $246.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,272,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,901. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $179.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $272.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.86. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. Danaher’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

