Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $5.25 EPS

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $5.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Danaos had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 152.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE DAC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.48. 6,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,903. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.70. Danaos has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $107.47.

Get Danaos alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaos during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Danaos by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

DAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.67.

About Danaos (Get Rating)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.