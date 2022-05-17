DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.50-$8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.50.

Shares of NYSE DVA traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,126. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.04.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.24). DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DaVita by 88.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in DaVita by 847.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DaVita during the first quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

