Deeper Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.25 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $45.82 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0367 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Deeper Network has traded 35.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.94 or 0.00508537 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00036419 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,787.45 or 1.79816558 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008578 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

