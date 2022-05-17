DeFi Yield Protocol Market Cap Achieves $1.67 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 32.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0786 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $605,516.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.19 or 0.00516517 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00035587 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,602.34 or 1.82908830 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00008853 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000236 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,236,081 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

