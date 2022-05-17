Degenerator (MEME) Market Cap Hits $913,535.72

Degenerator (MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar. Degenerator has a total market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Degenerator coin can now be bought for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00194673 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006450 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002950 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000467 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00012916 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.13 or 0.00311803 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000499 BTC.

About Degenerator

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.