Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Shares of DCTH opened at $4.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.53. Delcath Systems has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.12). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 209.38% and a negative net margin of 764.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delcath Systems news, Director Steven A. J. Salamon purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,177.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Purpura purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,721 shares in the company, valued at $156,321.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 20,100 shares of company stock valued at $120,920. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth $405,000. 21.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delcath Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.