Denis Lachance Acquires 200,000 Shares of Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS) Stock

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS – Get Rating) Director Denis Lachance purchased 200,000 shares of Radisson Mining Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$23,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,619,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$531,193.28.

Shares of Radisson Mining Resources stock traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,070,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,404. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.17 million and a P/E ratio of 14.38. Radisson Mining Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.11 and a twelve month high of C$0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.22.

Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radisson Mining Resources Inc. will post 4.2399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company has a portfolio of three properties, which covers an area of 7,361.42 hectares. Its flagship project is the O'Brien gold project that comprise 120 claims covering a total area of 5,838.94 hectares located in the Abitibi region, northwestern Québec.

