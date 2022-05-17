DeRace (DERC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.76 Million

DeRace (DERC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 17th. In the last week, DeRace has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. One DeRace coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001578 BTC on popular exchanges. DeRace has a market capitalization of $25.76 million and $2.52 million worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.93 or 0.00514772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00035986 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,380.15 or 1.84008875 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008711 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000233 BTC.

About DeRace

DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,240,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DeRace

