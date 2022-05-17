Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €7.25 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.55) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($8.65) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.25) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.90 ($8.23) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($8.33) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.70 ($5.94) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €7.03 ($7.32).

ETR LHA opened at €6.70 ($6.98) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €5.24 ($5.46) and a 52 week high of €11.25 ($11.72). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

