DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Receives $201.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DiaSorin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Get DiaSorin alerts:

OTCMKTS DSRLF traded up $7.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.74. 182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17. DiaSorin has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $238.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.42.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform comprising of LIAISON MDX for use in the amplification of nucleic acids to diagnose viral infections through the identification of virus in patient's biological sample.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DiaSorin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaSorin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.