DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) Short Interest Update

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,790,000 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the April 15th total of 54,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the first quarter worth $42,171,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the first quarter worth $240,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in DiDi Global in the first quarter valued at about $92,086,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DiDi Global by 137.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,957,213 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in DiDi Global by 178.5% in the first quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 33,148,428 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $82,871,000 after acquiring an additional 21,246,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DiDi Global in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:DIDI opened at 1.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 4.57. DiDi Global has a fifty-two week low of 1.37 and a fifty-two week high of 18.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 16th. The ride-hailing company reported -0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. DiDi Global had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 94.91%. The company had revenue of 6.40 billion during the quarter.

About DiDi Global

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

