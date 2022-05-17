Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $2.50.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Dingdong (Cayman) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.20 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.57.

NYSE:DDL opened at $4.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64. Dingdong has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $860.48 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Dingdong will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDL. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,357 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, fresh produce, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

