Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ) Short Interest Update

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the April 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DSAQ remained flat at $$10.01 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01. Direct Selling Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 201,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,511,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,928,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on searching businesses within the direct selling industry.

