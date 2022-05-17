Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the April 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

DHCNL traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.23. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,905. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $25.67.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.