Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target Cut to C$70.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DCBO. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Docebo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.90.

DCBO stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. Docebo has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.91 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.74.

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.95 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Docebo will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the first quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Docebo during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Docebo by 44.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Docebo by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

