DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,842,000 after purchasing an additional 120,044 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,234,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,704,000 after purchasing an additional 29,920 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,854,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,045,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,807,000 after purchasing an additional 777,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,044,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,786,000 after purchasing an additional 41,190 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.12.

DocuSign stock opened at $74.49 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $64.84 and a one year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.75.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,376,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

