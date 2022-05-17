Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.95-$4.25 EPS.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.74. 95,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,580,360. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.87.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

