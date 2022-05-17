Donoghue Forlines LLC Boosts Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 229.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAS traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.32. The company had a trading volume of 25,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,332. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.83. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.16 and a 1 year high of $105.73.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hasbro news, Director Michael Raymond Burns bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,104.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks acquired 10,102 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.14.

About Hasbro (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

