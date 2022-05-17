Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys New Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 113,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,000. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF makes up 0.7% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IFRA. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth $77,000.

IFRA stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.37. The stock had a trading volume of 209,267 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.43.

