Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,424 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Chemours in the third quarter valued at $3,615,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemours by 9.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,841,000 after buying an additional 78,295 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Chemours in the third quarter valued at $1,082,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at $1,326,000. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

CC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Shares of NYSE:CC traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.73. 106,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.30. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.81. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 76.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

In related news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $807,201.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,543,375.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $293,004.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,322 shares in the company, valued at $498,055.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,138 shares of company stock valued at $11,023,963 over the last ninety days. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chemours (Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.