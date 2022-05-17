Donoghue Forlines LLC Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of AON by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 3,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.53. The stock had a trading volume of 18,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,991. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $223.19 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $311.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.05.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total transaction of $9,306,444.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,774 shares of company stock worth $11,807,251. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.90.

AON Profile (Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.