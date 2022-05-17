Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 1,253 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,061 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 0.6% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.45.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 34.69%.
In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Intuit (Get Rating)
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
