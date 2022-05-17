Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 452 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $517.00.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $17.23 on Tuesday, reaching $346.56. 13,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,073. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $309.00 and a one year high of $615.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $484.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

