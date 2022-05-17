Donoghue Forlines LLC Trims Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Donoghue Forlines LLC cut its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BYD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BYD. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

Shares of NYSE BYD traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.57. 24,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,573. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $50.38 and a 1 year high of $72.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.17 and a 200 day moving average of $63.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.16. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 43.32%. The business had revenue of $860.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

