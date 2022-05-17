Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Shares of DMLP stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.11. The stock had a trading volume of 230,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.33. Dorchester Minerals has a 52-week low of $14.58 and a 52-week high of $29.73.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 68.83% and a net margin of 76.70%.

In related news, COO Bradley J. Ehrman purchased 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $30,146.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.58 per share, for a total transaction of $47,808.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMLP. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the third quarter worth $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

