Douglas A. Carty Purchases 20,000 Shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Stock

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) Director Douglas A. Carty acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $70,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,138.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

YELL traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $4.32. 3,610,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,879. Yellow Co. has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $222.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.39.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.26) earnings per share. Yellow’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Yellow Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yellow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yellow during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yellow during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yellow by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yellow during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Yellow during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

