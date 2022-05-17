Doyle Wealth Management Acquires 334 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,917 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $490.47. 2,600,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,017. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $554.09 and a 200 day moving average of $535.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $375.50 and a one year high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.79.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

