Doyle Wealth Management Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,930 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.4% of Doyle Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Doyle Wealth Management owned 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $19,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,180,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,816. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.09.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

