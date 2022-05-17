Doyle Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of VOO traded up $7.36 on Tuesday, reaching $375.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,506,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,719,531. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $397.49 and a 200 day moving average of $411.77. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $354.02 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

