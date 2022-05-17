Doyle Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Doyle Wealth Management lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,602 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.9% of Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $26,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $5.78 on Tuesday, reaching $139.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,086,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,366,779. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.48 and its 200-day moving average is $163.77. The stock has a market cap of $156.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.77.

QUALCOMM Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.