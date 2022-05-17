Doyle Wealth Management Has $11.09 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,845 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.72. The stock had a trading volume of 12,451,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,753,226. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $84.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.66.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.96.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

