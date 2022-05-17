Doyle Wealth Management Has $7.20 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,731 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.29.

Applied Materials stock traded up $6.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.84. 6,645,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,486,605. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.05. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.99 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

