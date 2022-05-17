Doyle Wealth Management Has $9.39 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Citigroup by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,303 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 882,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,309,000 after acquiring an additional 266,625 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 95,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 44,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.48.

NYSE C traded up $3.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,503,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,545,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.44 and a 200 day moving average of $59.99. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

