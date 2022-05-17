Doyle Wealth Management Purchases 816 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.04.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $183.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,640,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $160.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.38. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.19 and a 52 week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.