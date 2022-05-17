Doyle Wealth Management Sells 278 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Doyle Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.6% of Doyle Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 740,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,985,000 after purchasing an additional 47,893 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,295,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,883,223,000 after buying an additional 147,755 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bancreek Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,745,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Barclays decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,314.08.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $40.56 on Tuesday, hitting $2,329.46. 1,149,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935,053. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,565.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2,726.19. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,196.49 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

