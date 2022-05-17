DraftCoin (DFT) Trading Up 18.7% Over Last Week

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 31.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 17th. DraftCoin has a total market cap of $26,278.41 and $36.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DraftCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DraftCoin

DraftCoin (DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. The Reddit community for DraftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BtcDraft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

DraftCoin Coin Trading

