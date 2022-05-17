Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 1,045.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,930,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,325,905 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.61% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $142,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 136.1% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,111,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,691,000 after purchasing an additional 640,880 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 730.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 155,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 136,385 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. bought 21,825,816 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $433,460,705.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DNB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.93. 787,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,704. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.62. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average of $18.33.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.29 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DNB. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

