DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the April 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of KSM stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.22. 12,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,609. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.