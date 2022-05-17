DXdao (DXD) Price Down 18% Over Last 7 Days

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, DXdao has traded 18% lower against the dollar. DXdao has a market cap of $25.23 million and $94,156.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for $511.46 or 0.01702542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.43 or 0.00237763 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000173 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003576 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000406 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003568 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.