Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

DND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Dye & Durham from C$77.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Dye & Durham from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$55.67.

DND opened at C$20.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.63. Dye & Durham has a one year low of C$12.95 and a one year high of C$50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.45, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a current ratio of 7.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Dye & Durham’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers legal software solutions, such as due diligence, incorporation and business organization, PPSA and securities filings, litigation, and practice management solutions that automates workflow and streamlines access to public records to support end-to-end legal transactions.

