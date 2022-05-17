Dynamic 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $20.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (DYN) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 16th. Dynamic has a market cap of $602,166.43 and $20.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,351.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,076.37 or 0.06840999 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.64 or 0.00232732 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00016215 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $206.33 or 0.00679778 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.07 or 0.00557021 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00070827 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004493 BTC.

About Dynamic

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

