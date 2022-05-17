Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Short Interest Up 39.5% in April

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the April 15th total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 995,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 26.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ESTE stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,830. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 77.47 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.51. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $17.19.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.65 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 159.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

In other Earthstone Energy news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $494,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,926.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $685,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,409.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,175 in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

