Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 58.05% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of Eastside Distilling stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41. Eastside Distilling has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $10.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.77.

In other Eastside Distilling news, CEO Geoffrey C. Gwin acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $196,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,872.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAST. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eastside Distilling by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 45,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Eastside Distilling during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eastside Distilling in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name; and whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand.

