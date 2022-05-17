Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 58.05% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:EAST opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.77. Eastside Distilling has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41.
In other news, CEO Geoffrey C. Gwin bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 312,115 shares in the company, valued at $305,872.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eastside Distilling in a report on Monday, May 9th.
About Eastside Distilling (Get Rating)
Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name; and whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eastside Distilling (EAST)
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.