Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 58.05% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EAST opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.77. Eastside Distilling has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey C. Gwin bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 312,115 shares in the company, valued at $305,872.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Eastside Distilling in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eastside Distilling by 95.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45,327 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Eastside Distilling in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eastside Distilling in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eastside Distilling in a report on Monday, May 9th.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name; and whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand.

